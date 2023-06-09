ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga Therapy Centre opened at University College

June 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Yoga therapy Centre was inaugurated at University College in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences of Mangalore University has opened a Yoga Therapy Centre at the University College, Hampankatta.

The centre, which has two therapists, including a woman, functions from 6 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It provides personalised and disease/disorder specific yoga therapy treatment, according to K. Krishna Sharma, professor and chairman of the department.

The therapy is provided to obesity, stress, diabetes, insomnia, back and neck pain, knee joint pain, digestive disorders, asthma and other respiratory disorders, poor cognition, musculo-skeletal disorders, cardiovascular disorders, thyroid problems, menstrual disorders etc., he said.

The centre advocates traditional asthnagayoga system of practice. A personalised diet chart will be provided, Mr. Sharma said, adding that the centre was inaugurated on Thursday by N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University.

The contact numbers of the centre are 9353899401 and 9449678324.

