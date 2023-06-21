Yoga sessions held across DK on International Yoga Day

June 21, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

People participated in large number in yoga sessions at different places across Dakshina Kannada to mark International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

In the programme held at the new integrated terminal building of Mangaluru International Airport, representatives of over 75 stakeholders took part. It included personnel from airport security group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and personnel from airport security, immigration, customs, and Airports Authority of India. Instructors Karthik Shetty and Kumar Shenoy conducted the yoga session.

At Excellent Pre University College, Moodbidri, Veereshananda Swami of Tumukur Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram inaugurated the Veetaraga Meditation Centre and Swami Vivekananda Maanavothana Forum. Students were given orientation about yoga, which was followed by performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

International yoga athlete Aishani G. Rai gave a special presentation.

The programme at the University College, Mangaluru, was inaugurated by Associate Professor of Kasturba Medical College’s Radiology Department Vinaya Poornima.

Prathyaksh Kumar, national-level yoga performer of the college, gave demonstration of yogasanas.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Anasuya Rai said the college has started a new yoga therapy centre following good response to the classes conducted by the Yogic Science Department.

Special yoga practice and demonstration session was held at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal. The Expert Pre University College, Kodilabail, Sharada Vidyanekatana, Talapady, Shakti Residential Pre University College, Milagres College, St. Theresa School, Alva’s Pre University College Moodbidri, and Government Pre University College of Girls, Udupi, also held similar yoga sessions for students.

More than 200 MBBS students participated in the programme held by Kasturba Medial College, Mangaluru, at Marena Sports Complex. Associate Professor in the Department of Physiology, Dr Kunal, a qualified yoga trainer, held a 45-minute session.

The programme by the New Mangalore Port Authority at the New Mangalore Port was inaugurated by NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana. NMPA officers, employees and students of New Mangalore Port English Medium School took part in the session conducted by yoga guru Jagadish Shetty.

Over 500 people participated the mass yoga session organised by Coast Guard Karnataka at the Coast Guard residential area in Kunjathbail. The programme was inaugurated by Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector General Praveen Kumar Mishra.

Students and professors participated in the programme organised by Srinivas University’s Institute of Physiotherapy at Pandeshwar campus here. Srinivasa University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Aital participated in the programme.

The programme of India Post, Mangaluru zone, was held at the Mangaluru Head Post Office.

Yoga trainers Prasad Kulal and Prakash conducted the session. Senior Superintendent of Posts Sudhakar Mallya participated in the programme.

The Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division held yoga demonstration and practice sessions at Mangaluru, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, and Palakkad stations. Divisional Railway Manager Yashpal Singh Tomar inaugurated the progarmme held at the Ragamalika Officer’s club, Railway Colony, Olavakkode, Palakkad, said an official press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.