Yoga practitioners in Dakshina Kannada hold online session

Mangaluru

21 June 2020 11:53 IST

Yoga practitioner and teacher Gopalakrishna Delapamdy had an online yoga session with 150 fellow practitioners

Several yoga practitioners on Sunday celebrated the International Yoga Day by practising yoga at their houses in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Yoga practitioner and teacher Gopalakrishna Delapamdy held an online yoga session with 150 fellow practitioners. His two disciples joined the session from his house in Yeyyadi. The session was held as per the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH. For the last 15 days, Mr. Delampady held online yoga sessions to prepare yoga enthusiasts for the yoga session on Sunday.

The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Avishkar Yoga held a 12-hour virtual live lecture series from yoga experts that covered 10 yoga topics. It started at 9 a.m. with a lecture by former Chairman of Department of Human Conscious and Yogic Science, Mangaluru University, K. Krishna Bhat on “Powers of yoga, its interpretation and implementation”.

Other topics covered included basics of pranayama for better immunity, effect of yoga on human body, mind and soul: a doctors’ perspective, and need of yoga practice for health of the elderly.

The SDM Yoga and Nature Cure Hospital organized campaign to have yoga sessions in houses in Dharmastala. Similar campaign was organized in Moodbidri.