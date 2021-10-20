Yoga practitioner K. Krishna Bhat passes away

The former Chairman of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences K. Krishna Bhat passed away at his residence in Yekkur here on Wednesday.

He was 72. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. The last rites were performed at his native village Karopady in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

He had written a book, Power of Yoga.

Mr. Bhat, who was president of Yoga Practitioners Association of India, was instrumental in offering yoga in the form of therapy.

Mr. Bhat was the founder-chairman of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at the university. As chairman he led the department from December 1998 to January 2012.

He was instrumental in opening the Indian Institute of Yoga and Allied Sciences, Tirupati, and the Yoga Department at KMC, Manipal.

Mr. Bhat was also running Bhat’s International Yoga Centre at Balmatta in the city where yoga professionals were offering yoga therapy.