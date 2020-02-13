Yoga-naturopathy students and teachers go on hunger strike

Students, teachers and professionals of yoga and naturopathy staged a silent hunger strike in Ujire and Moodbidri on Wednesday urging the Union government to include yoga and naturopathy under the Draft National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine Bill 2019. (NCISM).

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion in Ujire, Prashanth Shetty, national general secretary, Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association (INYGMA), said that the NITI Aayog had proposed to add yoga and naturopathy in the proposed NCISM. The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) too had in 2014 and 2016 agreed to include both these subjects and regulate education and clinical practice on par with the other AYUSH system. But the Ministry of AYUSH is refusing to regulate yoga and naturopathy either through NCISM or through its own proposed Bill called the National Commission for Yoga and Naturopathy.

If the government went ahead with the NCISM without including yoga and naturopathy, the two systems of medicine will be left out of all forms of regulation of professional medical education and clinical practice, he said. Dr. Shetty said that the Prime Ministers Office should intervene immediately to protect the interests of 42 yoga and naturopathy medical colleges in the country and more than 5,000 yoga and naturopathy physicians in India.

“While the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted yoga and naturopathy, it is unfortunate that the government has failed to recognise and treat yoga and naturopathy system of medicine on par with other AYUSH systems of medicine, including Unani medicine and the newly added Sowa-Rigpa medicine (traditional Tibetan medicine),” he said.

He said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Health and Family Welfare constituted to review NCISM has unanimously recommended the inclusion of yoga and naturopathy. Hence, there are no legal hurdles to include them under the proposed NCISM.

At a time when there is worldwide acceptance of yoga and as India is poised to lead the world in the field, the professional medical education and practice of yoga and naturopathy as a composite system of medicine can enable the country to become the global leader in Mind-Body Medicine/Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Shetty said.

If yoga and naturopathy system of medicine is not regulated through NCISM, it would be a regressive step undermining the development that has happened in the last 30 years. Unregulated system of medicine cannot have a uniform standard professional education and accreditation process. Then, BNYS graduates will not have national medical registration for legal clinical practice, he said.

Dr. Shetty said that students and teachers from all the 42 colleges concerned took part in the nation-wide strike on Wednesday.