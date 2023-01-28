Yoga is fast becoming a Korean tradition too, says South Korean delegate in Mangaluru

January 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yoga being a significant part of the Indian tradition, it is fast becoming a Korean as well as a global tradition too, said Jong Soon Seo, a professor from South Korea.

Prof. Seo was speaking at the valedictory of a three-day International Workshop on Yoga Teachers Training for Korean delegates organised by Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences and Dharmanidhi Yogapeetha, Mangalore University at University headquarters in Mangala Gangothri on Friday, January 27.

Expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, Prof. Seo lauded the collaborative spirit between the two departments during the workshop. She stressed that yoga is for everyone because it enhances mental, spiritual as well as physical health.

University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya stressed the importance of self-discipline and attitude to harmonise the mind, the body and the spirit. He expressed hope of continued nourishment of India-South Korea relationship.

The 3-day workshop began at 7.30 a.m. with yoga practical sessions and ended at 5 p.m. every day. The sessions included Kriyas, Asana practices, Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga practices, Bikram yoga practices, yoga therapy practices, Bandha and mudra, pranayama, meditation and relaxation practices. Yogic food system was followed throughout the 3-day workshop.

Lecturers H. Thirumaleshwara Prasada ahd K. Udayakumara, faculty Vinayaka Krishna and others were present.