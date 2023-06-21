Yoga is a tool to lead a balanced life, says Acting V-C of Mangalore University

June 21, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin said on Wednesday that yoga is India’s gift from ancient times that has breached all boundaries as a tool to lead a balanced life.

He was speaking at the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences and Dharmanidhi Yogapeetha of the university and Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences of Bengaluru at Mangalagangotri.

Mr. Amin, referring to the theme for International Yoga Day 2023 which was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, emphasised that all should cultivate a desire to treat one another as family.

The chairman of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences K. Krishna Sharma said that yoga camps were conducted in and around the Mangalore University campus from June 18 to June 20 as part of the Yoga Day celebrations.

The camps were held at Government High School, Harekala, Ramakrishna High School Harekala; Government High School Rajagudde; and Vishwamangala High School, Konaje. About 1,500 participants attended the yoga camps, he said.

About 200 persons en mass performed yogasanas on the occasion at the university campus as per the common yoga protocol recommended by the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

In addition to Mr. Amin, deans, chairpersons, faculty, research scholars and students of the Department of Physical Education and various other departments of the university did yoga.

