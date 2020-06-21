Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas indoors

Students and staff members of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Ujire performing yogasanas as part of International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

MANGALURU

21 June 2020 23:23 IST

Several yoga practitioners as well as the general public on Sunday celebrated the International Day of Yoga by practising yogasanas in their houses in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district.

Yoga practitioner and teacher Gopalakrishna Delapamdy had an online yoga session with 150 fellow practitioners. His two disciples joined him in holding the session from his house at Yeyyadi. The session was held as per the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH. For the last 15 days, Mr. Delampady held online yoga sessions to prepare enthusiasts for the session on Sunday.

The Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences held a yoga session on its campus in Ujire near Dharmasthala.

Students of Alvas Group of Institutions performed yogasanas in their houses and posted their photos on the portals of the institutions they are studying in. Vanitha Shetty, Archana and Vrunda, teaching faculty of Alvas College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Moodbidri, delivered a virtual talk on Yoga. The staff of the college held a brief Yoga session on campus. Around 200 students submitted a three-minute video of their individual yoga performances for the competition organised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party workers from Bantwal conducted a Yoga session at the party office.

The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Avishkar Yoga organised a 12-hour virtual live lecture series from yoga experts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, officers and staff of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., including its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta, participated in the programme by practising Yogasanas in their homes at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, said a release.