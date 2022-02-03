Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Jn. day trains to be regulated for a month

MANGALURU

03 February 2022

The day train services between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Junction will be regulated for different durations from Thursday till March 5 to facilitate welding work between Shravanabelagola-Hassan single line.

Releases from South Western Railway and Konkan Railway Corporation here said the two tri-weekly trains, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction (16575) Yeshwantpur-Karwar (16515) and one weekly train, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction (16539) would be regulated for 35 minutes at Channarayapatna from Friday till February 10.

They would be regulated at Shravanabelagola Station for 60 minutes from February 11 to February 19 and for 15 minutes at D. Samudravalli Station from February 20 till March 5.