Yenepoya inks MoU with Dentcare Lab for dental technology courses

Dental laboratory technology deals with designing and manufacturing of corrective devices or prosthesis for replacements of natural teeth

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd Muvattupuzha, Kerala, signed an MoU for training dental technicians in Mangaluru on Wednesday. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd., Muvattupuzha, in Kerala signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to harness dental technician capabilities of the latter in Mangaluru on Wednesday, June 22.

Yenepoya Dental College Dean Akhter Hussain and Dentcare Chairman and Managing Director John Kuriakose signed the pact in the presence of Yenepoya Pro Vice Chancellor Yenepoya Farhaad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kuriakose said he looked forward to the programme to be initiated through the collaboration. He said that while there were more than 3 lakh dentists in India, there was huge demand for dental technicians to cater to their needs. A qualification in dental technology offers lucrative career option with a huge potential for growth in India and abroad. He also spoke of the potential of dental tourism in India with cheaper dental care.

Dental laboratory technology is the “art, science and technology of designing and manufacturing corrective devices or prosthesis for replacements of natural teeth,” said a release. A dental laboratory technician communicates and collaborates with the dentist to plan, design and fabricate dental prostheses for individual patients.

“Yenepoya is taking a major step towards providing an opportunity to aspiring candidates intending to make a career in dental technology to learn with a leading Dental Laboratory,” it said.