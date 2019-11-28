Mangaluru

Yenepoya conducts training session on making cloth bags for staff

Harina J. Rao giving a demonstration on making cloth bags at Deralakatte near Mangaluru.

Centre for Environmental Studies of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) recently organised a training programme on making cloth bags for university staff to spread awareness against the use of polythene carry-bags.

A release from the university here said Harina J. Rao, an expert in artificial jewellery, quilling, quilt making, fabric jewellery, craft items etc., was the resource person at the training programme.

A cancer survivor, Ms. Rao took up making handicrafts and teaching, her hobbies, after her chemotherapy and surgery, the release said. She has conducted more than a thousand training sessions and taught many women under government schemes.

Ms. Rao taught participants how to make different bags using cloth. “A healthier option is a cloth bag, which is the sustainable and a green option for us,” she said. She also motivated participants, speaking on commitment and determination to achieve their dreams.

