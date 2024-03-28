ADVERTISEMENT

Yemmekere Swimming Pool opens for public use

March 28, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

An aqua club has been given the task of managing the new swimming pool. It will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday will be holiday. Swimmers will be charged ₹100 for a 45-minute swimming session

The Hindu Bureau

Swimmers in action in backstroke event during the 19th National Masters Swimming Championship at the Yemmekere International Swimming Pool last year in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The new international-level swimming pool built by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) at Yemmekere in the city, which was inaugurated in November 2023, has now been opened for public use.

An aqua club, which is maintaining the swimming pool of a city college, has been given the task of managing the new swimming pool. It will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday will be holiday. Swimmers will be charged ₹100 for a 45-minute swimming session.

The club is also conducting two-month long swimming camp for children at the venue.

The new pool, which was built to train swimmers for national and international competitions, has come up on two acres of land in Yemmekere, which was once a waterbody. A 10-lane 50mX25m pool, a 5-lane practice pool, and a kids’ pool are on the second floor, while a gymnasium, restrooms, and other facilities for swimmers are on the first floor.

Byrathi Suresh, the Minister for Urban Development and Planning, inaugurated the new complex on November 24, 2023. It was on the same day that the three-day National Masters Swimming Championship began at the same swimming pool. Following this event, the swimming pool remained closed for the public. Meanwhile, the MSCL handed over the new complex to Department of Youth Services and Sports.

