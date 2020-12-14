Yellow-breasted Bunting sighted on city outskirts

In a rare sighting in the State that has been recorded through photography, birder K. Vivek Nayak has spotted the Yellow-breasted Bunting (Emberiza aureola) listed as “critically endangered” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in Mangaluru.
Mr. Nayak, a member of the Coastal Karnataka Birdwatchers Network, told The Hindu that he spotted the bird at Jokatte, on the outskirts of the city, between 7.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Its spotting has been recorded for the first time in the State. Earlier, it has been spotted in Kerala and Goa, he said. The male bird spotted at Jokatte was single, he said and added that initially, it looked similar to a sparrow.
A research paper earlier published in the journal, Conservation Biology, suggested that unsustainable rates of hunting, principally in China, have contributed to the catastrophic loss of its numbers. Yellow-breasted Bunting was once distributed over vast areas of Europe and Asia. In India, it is reported as a winter visitor.
Earlier studies by the U.K.’s BirdLife International and its partner, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) India had shown that the numbers of one of Eurasia’s most abundant bird species, the Yellow-breasted Bunting, had declined by 90 %.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath