Yearn for knowledge and be happy, says Puthige seer

January 08, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha who will ascend the paryaya peeta or sarvajna peeta on January 18, to take over the responsibilities of managing the Sri Krishna Mutt and performing the puja of Krishna for another two years, said on Monday that life’s focus should not be only on accumulating more wealth but one should yearn for knowledge and be happy.

Speaking at the public felicitation programme in Udupi after his pura pravesha ahead of the paryaya festival, the seer said that Krishna was content because he was detached from all materialistic attraction. ‘‘In the modern era, it is important for people to think philosophically and live life by trusting in God,” the 63-year-old seer said.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that the seer had travelled 28 nations. A lot of projects are expected to be taken up during his paryaya as the religious institution is meant to serve the society.

The junior seer of Puthige Mutt Sushreendra Tirtha said that this is going to be a vishwa geetha Paryaya to highlight the importance of understanding the message of the Bhagavad Gita.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari spoke. A citation offered to the seer during the occasion by the Udupi district administration and the Udupi CMC said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Udupi that the mutt has opened its branches in the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Earlier, a procession was held from Jodukatte to Car Street, during his pura pravesha with the participation of troupes of chende and other percussion instruments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.