Yatri Samithi seeks immediate doubling of Mangaluru Junction-Central line

It urges Southern Railway to expeditiously complete new platform works at Central and bring trains now getting terminated at Mangaluru Junction

August 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath meets R. Mukund,  Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railway, and submitted a memorandum at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in Mangaluru on Sunday, August 6.

The Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi on Sunday, August 6, urged the Southern Railway to immediately double the Mangaluru Junction-Mangaluru Central line for smooth arrival and dispatch of trains from and to northern and eastern parts of Karnataka.

Samithi president and Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member of Palakkad Division G. Hanumath Kamath submitted a memorandum of demands to Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager R. Mukund in this regard. The list of demands included, construction of additional stabling lines at Mangaluru Central to stable more number of trains and extension of the bayline platform at Central to accommodate 16 coach train from the present 9.

Work on the two additional platforms, PF 4 and 5 at Central should be completed immediately, Mr. Kamath said. Thereafter, several trains towards rest of Karnataka that were being terminated at Mangaluru Junction, should be extended to Central, he said. They include Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction weekly and tri-weekly express, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction express special and Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction superfast express.

He also demanded train no. 16585 Bengaluru-Mangaluru express via Mysuru be made a daily service and train no. 12685 Chennai-Mangaluru Central superfast express be extended till Murdeshwar. The Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara Express should depart at 6.45 a.m. upon its extension to Central so as to reach Yeshwantpur by late afternoon, Mr. Kamath suggested. Southern Railway should allow early arrival of Vijayapura express at 10.30 a.m. instead of 12.35 p.m., he added.

