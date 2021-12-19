Yatri Nivas commissioned at Subrahmanya railway station

MANGALURU

19 December 2021 01:33 IST

South Western Railway has commissioned the Yatri Nivas at Subrahmanya Road Railway Station, near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada.

It houses separate blocks for ladies, gents, and people with mobility issues. Railway passengers can use the toilets and bathing facilities at the Yatri Nivas for free before leaving for the temple. A dressing room and baby feeding facility are also available in the ladies’ waiting room.

These facilities will go a long way in providing upgraded amenities for pilgrims reaching Kukke Subrahmanya by rail, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, said on Saturday.

The nivas was built to meet the needs of ever-growing pilgrim passengers at the station, he said.

It is also the nearest railway station to the other prominent pilgrim centre of Dharmasthala. The station also witnesses continuous flow of pilgrims throughout the year from every nook and corner of the country. On auspicious occasions, the station caters to the needs of an extraordinary rush of traffic running into several thousands of passengers, a release from the Mysuru Division of the railway said.