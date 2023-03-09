HamberMenu
Yashpal Singh Tomar takes charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division

Many pending works of Mangaluru Railway Region got completed during the tenure of outgoing DRM Trilok Kothari

March 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Outgoing Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division of Southern Railway Trilok Kothari (left) greets Yashpal Singh Tomar after handing over charge at the divisional headquarters in Palakkad on Thursday.

Outgoing Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division of Southern Railway Trilok Kothari (left) greets Yashpal Singh Tomar after handing over charge at the divisional headquarters in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yashpal Singh Tomar assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division in Southern Railway that has jurisdiction over Mangaluru railway region on Thursday at Palakkad from outgoing DRM Trilok Kothari.

An Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSME) officer of the 1991 batch, Mr. Tomar was on deputation as Group General Manager in RailTel Corporation of India Ltd(RCIL), Secunderabad, prior to his posting at Palakkad.

He has diverse experience of working in Projects and Construction over various capacities in Central Railway and South Central Railway, RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) and IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications).

Many works completed

Many pending works in the Mangaluru Railway Region got completed or are nearing completion during the two-year tenure of Mr. Kothari. The second tunnel at Kulashekara on Mangaluru Junction-Padil Section of Mangaluru-Mumbai line got completed in March last. Complete track renewal of the old tunnel that had not gone under any major maintenance for the last five decades was also completed during this February-March.

The long-pending work of path doubling between Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central Railway Station too was completed during Mr. Kothari’s tenure. While the work of a new pit line got completed, construction of two additional platforms taken up last year at Mangaluru Central is nearing completion. Both these works would enable handling of more trains from Central Station at a time when patrons are demanding more trains towards rest of Karnataka and Mumbai regions.

