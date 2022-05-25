Yashovarma’s last rites performed at Ujire

May 25, 2022 03:23 IST

The last rites of B. Yashovarma, Secretary, SDM Educational Society and former Principal of SDM College, who passed away in Singapore late on Sunday, were performed near Neerachilume in Ujire on Tuesday.

He had been to Singapore for medical treatment.

The body was shifted from Singapore to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Later, it was brought to Ujire in an ambulance via Charmadi. It was taken out in a procession from near Mattur Panchalingeshwara Temple in Charmadi to Ujire. Many of his students, teachers and people in general paid their last respects to him at SDM College in Ujire.

Harish Poonja, MLA, K. Harish Kumar, Bhoje Gowda and K. Prathapsimha Nayak, MLCs, P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, paid their last respects to the departed teacher who was one of the pillars of SDM Education Institutions, at Ujire.