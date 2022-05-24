Yashovarma passes away

Secretary of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational (SDME) Society, Ujire, and former principal of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College, Ujire, B. Yashovarma passed away in Singapore on Sunday.

He was 67. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mr. Yashovarma had been to Singapore for medical treatment.

A native of Peradi Beedu in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Yashovarma served as president of Belthangady Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Rotary Club, Belthangady, and Jain Milan.

All educational institutions under SDME Society remained closed on Monday as a mark of respect for him.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Harish Poonja, MLA, K. Harish Kumar and Pratapsimha Nayak, MLCs, Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former president of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat, M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, were among those who condoled his death.

Sources said that his mortal remains will be brought to Bengaluru at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Later, they will be taken to Ujire via Charmadi. The body will be taken out in a procession from Charmadi to Ujire SDM College where people can pay their last respects after 1 p.m.