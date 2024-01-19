GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yakshangana artiste Rakshit Shetty Padre to receive Kundeshwara Samman award

Padre is known for his roles as Sudarshana, Abhimanyu, Menaka, Subhadra, Krishna, Sridevi, Ashwathhama, Seeta, Mohini and Meenakshi

January 19, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yakshagana artiste Rakshit Shetty Padre will receive Kundeshwara Samman award during the annual temple fair of Shri Kundeshwara temple on January 21.

Yakshagana artiste Rakshit Shetty Padre will receive Kundeshwara Samman award during the annual temple fair of Shri Kundeshwara temple on January 21. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Yakshagana artiste Rakshit Shetty Padre will be given Kundeshwara Samman award during the annual fair of Shri Kundeshwara Temple at Hirgana of Karkala taluk in Udupi district on January 21.

An MSc Computer Science graduate, Mr. Padre has performed in Yakshaganas of Bappanadu, Sasihitlu, Hosanagara, and Edneer Yakshagana melas. He is presently at Hanumagiri Yakshagana mela. He is known for his roles as Sudarshana, Abhimanyu, Menaka, Subhadra, Krishna, Sridevi, Ashwathhama, Seeta, Mohini and Meenakshi. Mr. Padre holds Yakshagana classes for children at 20 different places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, and actor M. Vignesh will take part in the award presenting ceremony.

After receiving the award, Mr. Padre will perform in “Sweta Kumar Charitre” Yakshagana of Sai Shakti Kala Balaga, said Jitendra Kundeshwara, the convenor of programme, in a press release.

