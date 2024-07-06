GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yakshamangala award presentation on July 9

Published - July 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Yakshamangala Awards, instituted by the Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra, Mangalore University, will be presented at the Mangala Auditorium in Konaje on July 9 at 2.30 p.m.

A statement from the kendra here said senior Yakshagana artist, organiser, and convener of Saligrama Makkala Mela Sridhar Hande and senior female role artist of Thenka Thittu M.K. Ramesh Acharya will be presented the Yakshamangala Award that carries a purse of ₹25,000, a citation, and a certificate.

Radhakrishna Kalchar, who has authored Peethika Prakarana, would be presented the Yakshamangala Kruthi Award that carries a purse of ₹10,000, a citation, and a certificate, said kendra director Dhananjay Kumble.

University vice-chancellor P.L. Dharma, Registrar K. Raju Mogaveera, senior artist Kolyur Ramachandra Rao, Folklore University former vice-chancellor K. Chinnappa Gowda, and others will be present.

Yakshamangala students troupe will present Sudarshana Vijaya Yakshagana and Shree Rama Darshana Yakshagana dance ballet on the occasion, Mr. Kumble said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.