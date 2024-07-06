Yakshamangala award presentation on July 9

The Yakshamangala Awards, instituted by the Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra, Mangalore University, will be presented at the Mangala Auditorium in Konaje on July 9 at 2.30 p.m.

A statement from the kendra here said senior Yakshagana artist, organiser, and convener of Saligrama Makkala Mela Sridhar Hande and senior female role artist of Thenka Thittu M.K. Ramesh Acharya will be presented the Yakshamangala Award that carries a purse of ₹25,000, a citation, and a certificate.

Radhakrishna Kalchar, who has authored Peethika Prakarana, would be presented the Yakshamangala Kruthi Award that carries a purse of ₹10,000, a citation, and a certificate, said kendra director Dhananjay Kumble.

University vice-chancellor P.L. Dharma, Registrar K. Raju Mogaveera, senior artist Kolyur Ramachandra Rao, Folklore University former vice-chancellor K. Chinnappa Gowda, and others will be present.

Yakshamangala students troupe will present Sudarshana Vijaya Yakshagana and Shree Rama Darshana Yakshagana dance ballet on the occasion, Mr. Kumble said.