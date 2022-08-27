Yakshagana will continue to survive due to “janashraya”, says G.L. Hegde

G.L. Hegde. president of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, releasing a commemorative book on late Bottikere Purushottama Poonja in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy G.L. Hegde said on Saturday that Yakshagana has nourished the Kannada culture and language.

Since it grew under “janashraya” (patronage of common people) and not “rajashraya” (patronage by Kings) it will continue to survive without any threat.

He spoke after releasing a commemorative book on Yakshagana ‘bhagawatha’ late Bottikere Purushottama Poonja at a function in Mangalore University.

The function was jointly organised by Amburuha Yaksha Sadana Pratisthana Bottikere and Mangalore University’s P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre.

“The late Poonja’s literary knowledge and hold on the play was amazing,” Mr. Hegde added.

Artist Vishweshwar Bhat Sunnambala said that though Poonja was a great scholar by himself, he used to consult others without any hesitation whenever requried. He as a ‘guru’ taught the nuiances of Yakshagana to many.

Yakshagana scholar M. Prabhakara Joshi said that Poonja was an all-round talent. He was the ‘Dashavatari’ of Yakshagana, one of the greatest Yakshagana poets, an extraordinary artist, and a great teacher. He was one among very a few who maintained the dignity of the art even in Tulu ‘prasangas’, he hailed.

Editor of the commemorative book, Bhaskara Rai Kukkuvalli, said that the book has emerged as a reference guide for those interested in the art form to read and learn, he said.

Its publisher, Ajekaru Balakrishna Shetty, remembered the Poonja’s family, admirers and disciples who helped in bringing out the book.

The logo of Amburuha Yaksha Sadan Foundation was released by the dignitaries.

Later, the Yakshagana prasanga “Manishada” written by Poonja- ʼManishadaʼ was played by professional artistes.

