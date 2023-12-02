ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana talamaddale saptaha at Kadri Manjunatha temple from today

December 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kuriya Vittala Shastri Pratishthana, Ujire, will organise rajataparva series of talamaddale saptaha at the Matru Kripa Mantapa in Kadri Manjunatha temple here from December 3 to 9 between 4.45 p.m. and 7.45 p.m.

During the seven-day saptaha, talamaddale on hanumarjuna, vamana charitre, guru dakshine, shalya sarathya, maagadha vadhe, seetapaharana, and krishna parandhama prasangas will be rendered on each day.

The pratishthana has already conducted 146 talamaddale programmes, while the 150th programme of the rajataparva series will culminate with a talamaddale at the Kuriya ancestral house this month-end.

The programme at Kadri temple will be telecast live on Bhakthi Shree channel on YouTube and Facebook, said a release.

CONNECT WITH US