Yakshagana shows in Udupi, DK districts banned for now

A file photo of people watching a Yakshagana performance.

Mangaluru

17 March 2020 23:50 IST

The Dakshina Kannada and the Udupi district administrations have asked Yakshagana organisers to postpone their shows for the time being.

In a press release, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said the district administration wants strict implementation of the directive of the State government to not hold jatras and other public events.

Ms. Rupesh said religious leaders are being persuaded to create awareness among people on COVID-19 and to make people maintain a social distance that will stop community transmission of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams of taluk-level officers and their staff are making house-to-house visits and checking the health of people who have recently returned from foreign tours and asking them to remain in the house. So far, teams have visited 2,067 houses.

As per the directions of the Union government on Monday, those arriving at Manglauru International Airport from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will be required to undergo compulsory quarantine of 14 days when they will be under observation, she said.

Of the 456 persons screened at the airport on Tuesday, 241 were advised home quarantine of 14 days. While seven persons were under observation in hospitals, eight persons were sent home following completion of their 28-day quarantine period.

All the 10 throat swab samples sent on Monday turned negative and 14 fresh samples were sent on Tuesday.