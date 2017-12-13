Mangaluru

Yakshagana shows cancelled due to ban orders

Kondadakuli Ramachandra Hegade (left) as Krishna and Totimane Ganapathi Hegade as Bhima in a Yakshagana prasanga, Rana Veelya, at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on December 3, 2017. Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Prohibitory orders in Uttara Kannada have come in the way of staging Yakshagana episodes.

It has forced Guruprasadita Yakshagana Mandali, Saligrama, which is popularly called Saligrama Mela, to cancel its two shows.

According to P. Kishen Hegde who owns the mela, the troupe was forced to cancel its prasanga (episode) titled Swarna Kutumba scheduled at Aamadalli on Tuesday. The same show scheduled at Ummachige in the district has also been cancelled, he told The Hindu.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul has barred public meetings and rallies across the district from Tuesday to Thursday, invoking powers vested under Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act 1953.

