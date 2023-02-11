Yakshagana should head from ‘noise culture’ towards ‘voice culture’, says scholar M. Prabhakara Joshi

February 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - UDUPI

Scholar and senior Talamaddale ‘arthadari’ (orator and interpreter) M. Prabhakara Joshi said here on Saturday, February 11, that Yakshagana should move from “noise culture” towards “voice culture”.

Mr. Joshi, who is the president of first government organised two-day integrated Yakshagana Sammelana, said that a matured theatre form does not endorse the loud noise (of music) and bright lighting system used during Yakshagana performance. The loud noise and bright lighting system are not good for the health of both performers and audience. The high sound (of loudspeakers) resulted in noise pollution. There are contradictions in the costume and facial make up in vogue. “Hence, there is a need to reconstruct the whole Yakshagana theatre,” he said.

The scholar’s observation at the inaugural session of the sammelana assumed significance in the wake of raging debate over the use of loudspeakers which are widely used during Yakshagana performance. The State government too has imposed restrictions/ban on the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Mr. Joshi said that experts should come together to reconstruct the Yakshagana theatre by convincing the performers and organisers.

Referring to to the growth of Tulu Yakshagana, he said that it had a history of about 140 years. Giving due credit to its contribution to Tulu culture and language Mr. Joshi said that Tulu Yakshagana also took away the original costumes, make up and expression of Yakshagana.

Though Karnataka Tulu Yakshagana Academy by organising a workshop tried to restore the original Yakshagana costumes and make up, performers did not embrace it. But, such attempts should be continued.

Mr. Joshi said that the managers of Yakshgana troupes should think seriously on maintaining quality in performance and not push Yakshagana into deformity. Ignoring quality control will be dangerous to the future of the theatre form.

He said that Yakshagana melas and the temples managing such meals should adopt an art policy to uphold the quality of performance.

Mr. Joshi said that the traditional elements of Yakshagana lost will be a “permanent cultural loss.” Likewise the unwanted additions into the theatre is like the entry of “cultural virus” which will remain for long. The additions created “aesthetic pollution,” he said.

Reiterating the need for a re-attempt to get UNESCO recognition to Yakshagana, he said that a task force can be constituted to press for a space for Yakshagana performances in national and international level cultural platforms.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the convention. Speaking on the occasion, she regretted on the mutilation of Yakshagana by deviating from puranik texts.