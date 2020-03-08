Yakshagana series inaugurated in Mangaluru

UDUPI

08 March 2020 07:40 IST

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt inaugurated the ‘Yaksharadhana’ monthly series of Yakshagana performances at Rajangana here on Saturday.

In his speech, the seer explained the importance of Yakshagana. He emphasised the close relationship between the art form and his mutt.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, Yakshagana guru, and others were present.

