Mangaluru

Yakshagana series inaugurated in Mangaluru

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt after inaugurating the Yaksharadhana series in Udupi on Saturday.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt after inaugurating the Yaksharadhana series in Udupi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: handout_mail

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Admar Mutt inaugurated the ‘Yaksharadhana’ monthly series of Yakshagana performances at Rajangana here on Saturday.

In his speech, the seer explained the importance of Yakshagana. He emphasised the close relationship between the art form and his mutt.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, Yakshagana guru, and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 7:40:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/yakshagana-series-inaugurated-in-mangaluru/article31014019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY