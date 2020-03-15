Yakshagana performances will not be stopped: Kateel

Yakshagana performances in Dakshina Kannada will not be stopped or postponed due to COVID-19 scare, said Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting to review precautionary measures taken, Mr. Kateel said Yakshagana performances had their own tradition. They should go on as per schedule. The district administration can ask the organisers to reduce the audience as a precaution, he said.

Later, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary told mediapersons that Yakshagana ‘bayalatas’ are held in open places such as grounds and not in closed halls and air-conditioned halls.

On whether mass marriages to be organised by the government in endowment temples next month would be held, Mr. Poojary said he was hopeful that COVID-19 scare would reduce by then. There is than more a month left for the marriages, so the government would take an appropriate decision then, he said.