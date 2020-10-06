Yakshagana melas to resume tour from next month-end

Much to the relief of professional Yakshagana artistes, Minister for Endowment, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojari said here on Tuesday that Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) can commence their annual “tirugata” (professional tour) from this November-end.

Speaking at a meeting of Yakshagana stakeholders in the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday, Mr. Poojari, who is also in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, said that COVID-19 pushed many Yakshagana artistes into trouble since this March. Steps will be taken to provide financial assistance to such artistes from the government.

The Minister said that Dakshina Kannada had over 20 melas of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana with more than 1,000 artistes and assistants. The artistes and assistants should get themselves tested for COVID-19 before starting the tour next month. The owners of melas should ensure that all the artistes and assistants were tested once in every week for COVID-19. It is to ensure the health of all. The artistes should prepare mentally and physically for the tour, he said and added that no artiste should remain unemployed.

The Minister instructed the officials of the Muzrai and Kannada and Culture departments to document the details of artistes.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the managers of melas to ensure that not more than 200 people gathered for a show. The surroundings of the venues of the show should be sanitised, social distancing should be maintained and audience should wear face masks, he said.

A representative of Kateel mela said that all six troupes of the mela have made arrangements to start the tour.

Representatives of Bappanadu, Sasihitlu and other melas spoke.