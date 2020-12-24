Yakshagana melas to perform shorter shows from today

MANGALURU

24 December 2020 02:48 IST

The night curfew from Thursday till January 2 has forced Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) in the coastal belt presenting all night shows to switch to short duration performances that end by 11 p.m.

Of over 40 troupes in the coastal belt, half have already commenced their tours. Many are set to begin in the next week and in the first week of January. Some of the troupes such as more than the century old Dharmasthala mela and the new Pavanje mela have been performing shorter shows.

DC of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra told The Hindu that the melas can perform from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

More than a century-old Yakshagana mela, Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Mela in Udupi district, with its five troupes is yet to begin its tour of all night shows. It presents stationed short duration shows on the temple premises in Mandarthi itself. The temple managing committee president H. Dhananjaya Shetty said that the melas will begin their tours from January. With the curfew, the mela will perform from 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. to midnight.

The century-old Kateel mela, presenting all night shows, will cut down the timing and perform from 4 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.