Yakshagana Kalaranga to hold series of ‘talamaddales’ in Udupi district from May 21

May 20, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi will organise a series of ‘talamaddales’ for a week at different locations in Udupi district from May 21 to May 27.

The ‘Bheeshmarjuna’ and ‘Atikaya Kalaga’ episodes will be organised at Vigneshwara Sabha Bhavan, Parkala on May 21 and May 22 respectively.

‘Vamana Charitre’ and ‘Sudhanwarjuna’ prasangas will be held at Shivagiri Sabha Bhavan, Bannanje in Udupi on May 23 and May 24 in the order.

There will be ‘Karnarjuna’ and ‘Kacha Devayani’ episodes on May 25, respectively, at Balakara Sri Rama Bhajana Mandir, Malpe.

The valedictory of the series will be held at Mahila Soudha, Shirva on May 27. The last episode will be ‘Sri Krishna Sandana’.

Matti Muralidhar Rao Award will be presented to ‘talamaddale arthadhari’ Srikara Bhat of Mundaje and Pandit Perla Krishna Bhat Award will be given away to scholar and writer Padekallu Vishnu Bhat of Atrady at the valedictory.

All the ‘talamaddales’ will be held from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Some of the well known orators and interpreters who will participate include M. Prabhakara Joshi, Radhakrishna Kalchar, Jabbar Samo Sampaje, M.L. Samaga, Ujire Ashok Bhat, Hiranya Venkatesh Bhat, Vasudeva Ranga Bhat, Ganaraja Kumble, Permude Jayaprakash Shetty, Harish Balanthimogaru, Talapady Sadashiva Alva, Seraje Seetharama Bhat, Sarpangala Ishwar Bhat and Sunnambala Vishweshwar Bhat.