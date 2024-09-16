ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana has made a mark in the U.S., says overseas teacher

Published - September 16, 2024 08:30 am IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Kedlaya said that his experience of running a Yakshagana school in the United States has been exhilarating,

The Hindu Bureau

Overseas Yakshagana teacher Rajendra Kedlaya presenting a demonstration during a conversation with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE in Manipal on September 14. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Yakshagana in the United States has been able to make its mark, but there is also a need to consolidate it, said overseas Yakshagana teacher Rajendra Kedlaya in Manipal on Saturday, September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Mr. Kedlaya said that his experience of running a Yakshagana school in the United States has been exhilarating, and many children and youngsters are learning and performing it. Even though the dialogue delivery is in English, it appears quite natural and spontaneous, he said.

Mr. Kedlaya, who started his career in Biochemistry at KMC, Manipal, later went to the U.S. in 2003.

Mr. Kedlaya, known for his ‘Panchali’ role in late Udyavara Madhavacharya production, also earlier learnt Yakshagana from Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna in Udupi. “This art form keeps me hooked to the aesthetics of this region in the United States”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange moderated the discussion, release from GCPAS said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US