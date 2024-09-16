Yakshagana has made a mark in the U.S., says overseas teacher

Yakshagana in the United States has been able to make its mark, but there is also a need to consolidate it, said overseas Yakshagana teacher Rajendra Kedlaya in Manipal on Saturday, September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Mr. Kedlaya said that his experience of running a Yakshagana school in the United States has been exhilarating, and many children and youngsters are learning and performing it. Even though the dialogue delivery is in English, it appears quite natural and spontaneous, he said.

Mr. Kedlaya, who started his career in Biochemistry at KMC, Manipal, later went to the U.S. in 2003.

Mr. Kedlaya, known for his ‘Panchali’ role in late Udyavara Madhavacharya production, also earlier learnt Yakshagana from Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna in Udupi. “This art form keeps me hooked to the aesthetics of this region in the United States”, he said.

The GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange moderated the discussion, release from GCPAS said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.