Yakshagana has made a mark in the U.S., says overseas teacher

Mr. Kedlaya said that his experience of running a Yakshagana school in the United States has been exhilarating,

Published - September 16, 2024 08:30 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Overseas Yakshagana teacher Rajendra Kedlaya presenting a demonstration during a conversation with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE in Manipal on September 14. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Yakshagana in the United States has been able to make its mark, but there is also a need to consolidate it, said overseas Yakshagana teacher Rajendra Kedlaya in Manipal on Saturday, September 14.

In conversation with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Mr. Kedlaya said that his experience of running a Yakshagana school in the United States has been exhilarating, and many children and youngsters are learning and performing it. Even though the dialogue delivery is in English, it appears quite natural and spontaneous, he said.

Mr. Kedlaya, who started his career in Biochemistry at KMC, Manipal, later went to the U.S. in 2003.

Mr. Kedlaya, known for his ‘Panchali’ role in late Udyavara Madhavacharya production, also earlier learnt Yakshagana from Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna in Udupi. “This art form keeps me hooked to the aesthetics of this region in the United States”, he said.

The GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange moderated the discussion, release from GCPAS said.

