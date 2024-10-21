Well-known Yakshagana comedy actor Bantwal Jayaram Acharya passed away in Bengaluru on October 21. He was 67. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Acharya was in Bengaluru to perform in a show at Puttige mutt in Basavanagudi on October 21.

He was a professional artiste with about five decades of experience. He had performed in Yakshagana melas of Kateel, Puttur, Sunkadakatte, Kadri, Kumble, Surathkal, Yedaneer, Hosanagara and Hanumagiri. He was an artiste with Hanumagiri mela since 2017.

He was a recipient of the honorary award of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy.

