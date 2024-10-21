ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana comedy actor Bantwal Jayaram Acharya passes away in Bengaluru

Published - October 21, 2024 10:54 am IST - MANGALURU

Acharya was in Bengaluru to perform in a show at Puttige mutt in Basavanagudi on October 21

The Hindu Bureau

Yakshagana actor Bantwal Jayaram Acharya passed away in Bengaluru on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Well-known Yakshagana comedy actor Bantwal Jayaram Acharya passed away in Bengaluru on October 21. He was 67. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

He was a professional artiste with about five decades of experience. He had performed in Yakshagana melas of Kateel, Puttur, Sunkadakatte, Kadri, Kumble, Surathkal, Yedaneer, Hosanagara and Hanumagiri. He was an artiste with Hanumagiri mela since 2017.

He was a recipient of the honorary award of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy.

