Yakshagana ballet Macbeth at St. Aloysius College tomorrow

Yaksha team of St. Aloysius College will stage Yakshagana ballet, Macbeth, at the open air stage in the Mother Teresa Peace Park on the college premises on Saturday.

Staging of the ballet will be part of the day-long workshop on “Yakshagana: Rethinking in the light of present”, which will be held at the LCRI Hall of the college.

Dinesh Nayak, convenor of the programme, told reporters here on Thursday that the college’s Yakshagana enthusiasts will stage the ballet in which a few guest Yakshagana artistes will take part. Veteran Yakshagana artiste Soorikumeri K. Govinda Bhat has staged Macbeth in Yakshagana in Ujire, Tumakuru and a few other places. Mr. Bhat has adapted Yakshagana to a ballet form.

Mr. Nayak said that the ballet gives more importance to dance and songs. Apart from compositions in Macbeth Yakshagana, Mr. Bhat has added new compositions to give a new feel to the ballet.

Bhagawatike (singing) will be helmed by Puttige Raghurama Holla and Dinesh Ammannaya, while Murari Kadambalithaya, Krishnaprakasha Ulithaya and Madhusudhana Alevooraya will accompany them on instruments. It will be a three-hour show played under the lights of traditional and conventional lanterns. The show will start at 6 p.m., he said.

College principal Praveen Martis said that a workshop will be conducted by the college in association with Karnataka Yakshagana Academy. Among the resource persons who will conduct sessions include Nithyananada B. Shetty, Lakshmeesha Tolpady, Yakshagana artistes Jabbar Samo and Krishna Ulithaya, A. Narayana, K. Sripada Bhat, Keremane Shivananada Hegde, Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, M.L. Samaga and I.K. Boluvaru.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the former Principal of Neenasam, Heggodu, Venkataramana Aithal. Folklore research scholar K. Chinnappa Gowda will also take part, Mr. Martis said.