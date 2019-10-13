Mangaluru

Yakshagana artistes from DK to perform in Australia

Yakshagana artistes of Sri Yakshadeva Mithra Kala Mandali, Beluvai near Moodbidri, who will perform in at Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

A team of Yakshagana artistes, led by Sri Yakshadeva Mithra Kala Mandali, Beluvai near Moodbidri, will leave for Australia on Monday to perform shows at Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

The six-member team will comprise ‘chende’ player M. Devanand Bhat Beluvai, ‘bhagawatha’ Ravichandra Kannadikatte, ‘mrudangam’ player Chaitanyakrishna Padyana, and performers Akshay Marnad, Shruthakeerthiraj Ujire, and Lakshman Kumar Marakada.

Leader of the team Devananda Bhat, who leads the Kala Mandali, told The Hindu that it is perhaps for the first time artistes of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana are performing Tenku Thittu style of Yakshagana in Australia.

The team has geared itself up to perform Sudhanwarjuna, Urwashi Shapa, Sharasetu Bandhana and Veera Babruvahana ‘prasangas’ (episodes) by condensing the respective scripts to perform for two hours each without compromising on its total presentation.

The team will perform in Melbourne on October 19 and 20, in Sydney on October 26 and in Perth on November 2.

The team will return here on November 5, he said adding that associations like Melbourne Kannada Sangha, Namma Karavali of Perth have sponsored the shows. The ‘Sudhanwarjuna’ episode will be performed in all the three cities, he added.

