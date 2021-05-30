Mangaluru

Yakshagana artiste passes away

Mangalpady Mahabala Shetty  

Senior Yakshagana artiste Mangalpady Mahabhala Shetty (76) passed away on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Mr. Shetty, a resident of Mangalpady in Kasaragod district of Kerala, was associated with Yakshagana for over 35 years. He donned roles in Yakshaganas of Bhagawati, Malla, Madhuru, Belman, Kateel and Sunkadakatte Yakshagana Melas. Apart from featuring in Kannada and Tulu Yakshaganas, he made a mark with his roles in traditional Yakshaganas.

He was closely associated with Mangalpady Yakshabharati Association. He received the K. Vishwajna Shetty Memorial Award and also awards instituted by the Patla Foundation, the G. Shankar Family Trust and the Bhanjara Prakash Shetty Prathistana.

