Yakshagana artiste Krishna Yaji Indagunji passes away

Senior Yakshagana artiste and legendary chande percussionist Krishna Yaji Indagunji passed away at his home in Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district on Friday evening. He was 72. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. The last rites will be performed on Saturday.

Krishna Yaji Indagunji had served for long in noted, and more than eight decade-old Idagunji Mahaganapathi Yakshagana Mandali being led by Keremane family and Gundabala Yakshagana Mela.

Krishna Yaji Indagunji, an artiste of Badaguthittu school of Yakshagana, was the recipient of erstwhile Karnataka Yakshagana and Janapada Academy award, Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award and many other awards.

In his condolence message senior Yakshagana artiste of Keremane family, who is now leading the Idagunji mela, Keremane Shivananda Hegde said, “His life, passion for art and his achievements will inspire generations to come. He has left our troupe and our family in deep sorrow and vacuum.”