Yakshagana artiste dead

Senior Yakshagana artiste and main Bhagawata in Kateel Yakshagana melas Bottikere Purushottam Poonja passed away on Saturday night. He was unwell for the last few days.

A native of Bottikere in Manjanady village of Mangaluru taluk in Dakshina Kannada, Poonja donned the role as the main Bhagawata in several Yakshagana mela for 45 years, including 30 years in several Kateel Durgaparameshwari melas.

He not only excelled as Bhagawata but also discharged different roles in Yakshaganas, including enacting different characters, playing Maddale and in Arthagaarike.

Son of Tyampanna Poonja and Jalaja Poonja, Poonja was trained in different roles of Yakshagana by Anegundi Ganapati Bhat and Hosahitlu Mahalingabhatta. Apart from Kateel Yakshagana melas, he has performed in the Uppala Mela, the Geetambika Mela, the Puttur Mela and the Karnataka Mela.

A B.Sc graduate, Poonja is credited with writing 32 Yakshagana Prasangas (scripts) in Tulu and Kannada, including the popular mythological prasanga, Ma Nishada.

The other prasangas written by him are Nalinaaksha Nandini, Maatanga Kanye, Vadhu Vaishalini, Ubhayakula Billoja, Kshatra Medha, Kali Keechaka, Raja Durpada, Megha Mayuri, Swarna Noopura, Amruta Varshini and Megha Mani.

Known for presentation of songs with ease and with necessary emotion, Poonja ensured that there was no harm to lyrics. As lead Bhagawata, he shared cordial relationship with fellow Yakshagana artistes and other staff in the melas and effectively directed Yakshanagas. Among the awards he received include the Muddana Award, the Yaksha Manasa award, the Asranna Award and the Karnuru Award.