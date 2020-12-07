Yakshagana artiste dead

Senior Yakshagana artiste Krishnaiah Manjaiah Shetty who was popularly called Bannada Kusta for his Bannada Vesha, passed away at a private hospital in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday. Manjaiah Shetty, who was also called Kusta Ganiga, was 89. He is survived by his wife and five daughters.
Condoling his death, president and secretary of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar, respectively, said that the late artiste had toured in Yakshagana melas of Karki, Gundabala, Idagunji and Amruteshwari for five decades.
Manjaiah Shetty, from Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana, was noted for his roles of Kirata and various Bannada Vesha.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath