Yakshagana artiste dead

Senior Yakshagana artiste Krishnaiah Manjaiah Shetty who was popularly called Bannada Kusta for his Bannada Vesha, passed away at a private hospital in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada, on Sunday. Manjaiah Shetty, who was also called Kusta Ganiga, was 89. He is survived by his wife and five daughters.

Condoling his death, president and secretary of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar, respectively, said that the late artiste had toured in Yakshagana melas of Karki, Gundabala, Idagunji and Amruteshwari for five decades.

Manjaiah Shetty, from Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana, was noted for his roles of Kirata and various Bannada Vesha.