Yakshagana artiste Anant Kulal passes away

MANGALURU

13 October 2021 16:10 IST

He was from Molahalli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district

Senior Yakshagana artiste Anant Kulal, 66, from Molahalli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, passed away on October 12. He had been ailing for the last six months.

Mr. Kulal practiced Badagatittu form of Yakshagana. Having learnt basics of acting from Veerabhadra Naika at Udupi Yakshagana Kendra, Mr. Kulal had been performing on stage for over five decades. He was associated with Marankatte Yakshagana Mela (troupe) for over four decades. He had featured in Amruteshwari, Hiriyadka, Saligrama, Perduru and Halady Yakshagana Melas.

In 2020, he received the B.B. Shetty memorial ‘Yakshagana Kalaranga’ award for his contribution in the field of Yakshagana. In September 2021, he received the M.M. Hegde award from P. Kishan Hegde, owner of Saligrama Mela.

Yakshagana Kalaranga President M. Gangadhara Rao and Secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled his death.