Yakshagana artist Tonse Jayanth Kumar passes away

June 27, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - MANGALURU

Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ (singer-cum-director) Tonse Jayanth Kumar passed away in Udupi on Monday. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

He was the recipient of the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Award and Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award among other awards. As a teacher at Udupi Yaksha Shikshana Trust, Kumar taught Yakshagana to many students.

He had retired as the Office Superintendent at Chethana High School, Hangarakatte in Udupi district. Kumar was also a Yakshagana ‘veshadhari’.

M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar, president and secretary, respectively of Yakshagana Kalaranga have condoled his death.

