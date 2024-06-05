Yakshagana artist Petri Madhava Naika passes away

Senior Yakshagana artist Petri Madhava Naika passed away at his residence at Petri in Udupi district on Wednesday.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife, a daughter, and five sons.

Mr. Naika was recognised as a ‘bannada veshadhari’.

An artist of the Badagu Thittu (Northern style) school of Yakshagana, he was well known for donning ‘bannada vesha’ and ‘mundasu vesha.’

He performed in the Yakshagana performances directed and led by Jnanapith awardee and novelist Kota Shivaram Karanth, for three decades. As part of the teams led by Karanth, he had toured several foreign countries.

Naika was also an artistewith Maranakatte, Mandarthi, Perdoor, Saligrama, Amruteshwari, Kolluru and Mulky Yakshagana ‘melas’ (touring troupes) for over two decades.

Naika had his own fans for his roles of Ravana, Ghatotkacha, Hindimbasura, Tarakasura, Hidimbe, Lankini, Shoorpanakha, Vrutajwale and the like.

He was the recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Award, the Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award, and many other awards.

Last week, he had received he Haradi Rama Ganiga Award which comprised ₹1 lakh in cash.

M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar, president and secretary, respectively, of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga have condoled his death.