GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Yakshagana artist Petri Madhava Naika passes away

Published - June 05, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yakshagana aritist Petri Madhava Naika

Yakshagana aritist Petri Madhava Naika | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Yakshagana artist Petri Madhava Naika passed away at his residence at Petri in Udupi district on Wednesday.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife, a daughter, and five sons.

Mr. Naika was recognised as a ‘bannada veshadhari’.

An artist of the Badagu Thittu (Northern style) school of Yakshagana, he was well known for donning ‘bannada vesha’ and ‘mundasu vesha.’

He performed in the Yakshagana performances directed and led by Jnanapith awardee and novelist Kota Shivaram Karanth, for three decades. As part of the teams led by Karanth, he had toured several foreign countries.

Naika was also an artistewith Maranakatte, Mandarthi, Perdoor, Saligrama, Amruteshwari, Kolluru and Mulky Yakshagana ‘melas’ (touring troupes) for over two decades.

Naika had his own fans for his roles of Ravana, Ghatotkacha, Hindimbasura, Tarakasura, Hidimbe, Lankini, Shoorpanakha, Vrutajwale and the like.

He was the recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Award, the Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award, and many other awards.

Last week, he had received he Haradi Rama Ganiga Award which comprised ₹1 lakh in cash.

M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar, president and secretary, respectively, of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga have condoled his death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.