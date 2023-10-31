ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana artist Peruvodi Narayana Bhat passes away

October 31, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Peruvodi Narayana Bhat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Yakshagana artist Peruvodi Narayana Bhat passed away at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. He was 96 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Known as “haasyagara”, Bhat was a well known comedy artist of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana. As a professional artist he had performed in Yakshagana ‘melas’ (touring troupes) of Mulki, Dharmasthala, Kadri, Bappanadu and Surathkal. He had led the Mulki mela for over a decade. Bhat had also performed in Saligrama mela of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana.

His role as Papanna in Yakshagana episode titled ‘Papanna Vijaya – Gunasundari’ was his masterpiece. Yakshagana fans liked him for his role as Bahuka in ‘Nala Damayanthi’ episode and another role as Becha in Tulu episode ‘Gejjeda Pooje’.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga had presented him with its award.

In his condolence message, D. Veerendra Heggade, member, Rajya Sabha and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple said that with the demise of Bhat Yakshagana theatre has lost a talented comedy artiste.

