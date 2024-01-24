Yakshagana artist Peruvai Narayana Shetty passes away

January 24, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yakshagana artist Peruvai Narayana Shetty passed away at Peruvai in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. He was 82 and is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

He entered into Yakshagana theatre at the age of 12. As a professional artist he performed in Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) of Ira, Dharmasthala, Kateel, Bappanadu, Kadri, Puttur for about six decades.

As a performer of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana, his roles such as Raktabeeja, Hiranyakashipu, Kamsa, Ruthuparna, Hanumantha had won him accolades. He was also a Talamaddale artist.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga had presented its award to him in 2009.

President of the Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled his death.