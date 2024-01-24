GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yakshagana artist Peruvai Narayana Shetty passes away

January 24, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yakshagana artist Peruvai Narayana Shetty passed away at Peruvai in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. He was 82 and is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

He entered into Yakshagana theatre at the age of 12. As a professional artist he performed in Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) of Ira, Dharmasthala, Kateel, Bappanadu, Kadri, Puttur for about six decades.

As a performer of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana, his roles such as Raktabeeja, Hiranyakashipu, Kamsa, Ruthuparna, Hanumantha had won him accolades. He was also a Talamaddale artist.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga had presented its award to him in 2009.

President of the Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled his death.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.