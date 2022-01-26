Yakshagana artist Muliyala Bhima Bhat passes away

Muliyala Bhima Bhat

MANGALURU

26 January 2022 00:56 IST

Eminent artist of the Thenku Thittu Yakshagana Muliyala Bhima Bhat passed away at Kanthavara in Karkala taluk on Tuesday morning due to age-related illness. He was 85.

His father, Kechanna (Keshava) Bhat, too was a Yakshagana artist. Bhima Bhat began his career in Yakshagana through the Dharmasthala Mela in 1951 under the tutelage of Late Kuriya Vittala Shastri.

Later, he joined the Kateel Mela in 1958 and performed the role of Devi in Devi Mahatme Prasangas. Bhima Bhat, who used to completely involve himself in the role, was fondly called “Devi Bhatru” by Yakshagana patrons and devotees of Sri Durgaparameshwari, the presiding deity of Sri Kshetra Kateel.

He donned the roles of Prameele, Shashiprabhe, Meenakshi in certain prasangas. He also donned the male roles of Athikaya, Thamradhwaja, Karna, Drupada, Krishna and Hanumantha.

Recently, he was felicitated with the Pathala Yaksha Kala Mangala Award at Dharmasthala. Bhima Bhat is survived by his wife and a daughter.

After Bhima Bhat retired from active performance, he servedthe Kantheshwara Temple at Kanthavara for about 20 years.

As the temple fair is in progress, Bhima Bhat’s last rites were conducted in the neighbouring Beluvai village under the guidance of temple trustee Jeevandhar Ballal.