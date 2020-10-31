Yakshagana Academy to present annual awards on November 8

Yakshagana scholar Chandrashekhar Damle who has bagged the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy honorary award.

MANGALURU

31 October 2020 00:52 IST

The venue: Tulu Bhavan at Urwa Stores

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy will present its annual honorary award, Yaksha Siri, and a book award for 2019 to achievers from Dakshina Kannada at a function in the city on November 8.

The function will be organised in the Tulu Bhavan at Urwa Stores.

The annual honorary award will be presented to Chandrashekar Damle, a resident of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada and who is a doctorate degree holder from Pune University in Sociology.

Advertising

Advertising

He has been active in many areas of Yakshagana, including being an amateur artiste, playwright, director and publisher.

The honorary award carries ₹50,000 purse, a citation, a memento, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The Yaksha Siri will be presented to Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty and Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri.

It carries ₹25,000 purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The book award will be presented to Gurudeva Prakashana, Odiyoor, and Krishna Prakash Ulithaya. It carries ₹25,000 purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary and MLAs will be present on the occasion.

There will be a talamaddale after the award presenting ceremony, said a release.