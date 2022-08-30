Yakshagana Academy selects scholar Ganesh Kolekady for Parthi Subba Award

It comprises ₹1 lakh in purse; award to be presented at Kamalashile, Udupi district next month

It comprises ₹1 lakh in purse; award to be presented at Kamalashile, Udupi district next month

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy has selected Ganesh Kolekady, poet, scholar and script writer for its annual Parthi Subba Award for 2022.

The award comprises ₹1 lakh in cash, a certificate, a citation, a shawl, a garland and a peta.

Announcing the selection the chairman of the academy G.L. Hegde said on Monday that Mr. Kolekady, hailing from Athikaribettu village near Mulky, has written 60 Yakshagana ‘prasangas’. He has written total six dramas both in Kannada and Tulu. Mr. Kolekady had taught Yakshagana for hundreds of students freely at his home for over 10 years. As a talamaddale ‘arthadari’ he had participated in a number of programmes in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra and Gujarat. He is one of the rare artistes who has mastered Yakshagana ‘chandassu’ (prosody). Mr. Kolekady has also published two research works.

He is ailing and is bedridden since past about two decades after he was attacked in Mumbai by some assailants.

Honorary award

Mr. Hegde said that the academy has selected five artistes for its honorary award for 2022.

They are Puttige Raghurama Holla, Bhagavatha Chandayya, Bhagawatha Umesh Bhat Mada, Bhagawatha K. P. Hegde and Bhagawatha Patla Satish Shetty. The award comprises ₹50,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation.

Yaksha Siri Award

In addition, the academy has chosen 10 persons for its annual Yaksha Siri Award for 2022 which comprises ₹25,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation.

They are Kolyaru Raju Shetty, Krishna Ganiga, Krishna G Bedkani, Shubhananda Shetty, Balakrishna Nayak, Kavale Ganapathi Bhagawatha, S.P. Appayya, D. Bheemaiah, Kolluru Kogga Acharya and Ajith Kumar Jain.

Endowment award

Mr. Hegde said that Hukkalamakki Kamalakara Hegde has been selected for Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award which includes ₹25,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation.

Book award

The academy has selected three books for its book award for 2021.

They are ‘Yakshagana Prasanga Samputa’ by Polali Nityananda Karantha, ‘Yakshagana Nakshatragalu’ by L.S. Shastri and ‘Yakshagana Leelavali’ by Vidyarashmi Pelattadka.

The award includes ₹25,000 in purse, a citation and a certificate.

The chairman said that the all the awards will be presented at a function to be organised by the academy at Kamalashile in Udupi district either in the second or third week of September.