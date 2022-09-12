Yakshagana Academy presents annual awards

​Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar presenting the Parthi Subba Award for 2022 of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy to ailing artist Ganesh Kolekady at his residence near Mulky. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

If Karnataka Yakshagana Academy presented the prestigious annual Parthi Subba Award for 2022 to ailing artist Ganesh Kolekady at his home near Mulky on Saturday, it gave away the honorary award, the Yaksha Siri award and endowment award for 2022 and book award for 2021 at a function in Kamalashile in Udupi district on Sunday.

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar handed over the Parthi Subba Award to the poet, scholar and script writer Mr. Kolekady a day before its annual award presentation ceremony as Mr. Kolekady was not in a position to attend the function at Kamalashile.

The award comprises ₹1 lakh in cash, a certificate, a citation, a shawl, a garland and a peta.

Mr. Kolekady, hailing from Athikaribettu village near Mulky, has written 60 Yakshagana prasangas. He has written six dramas both in Kannada and Tulu. Mr. Kolekady taught Yakshagana to hundreds of students free at his home for over 10 years. As a talamaddale arthadari, he participated in a number of programmes in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. He is one of those rare artistes who have mastered Yakshagana chandassu (prosody).

Mr. Kolekady has also published two research works.

He is ailing for the last about two decades after he was attacked in Mumbai by some assailants.

Honorary award

The honorary award for 2022 were presented to Puttige Raghurama Holla, Bhagawatha Chandayya, Bhagawatha Umesh Bhat Mada, Bhagawatha K.P. Hegde and Bhagawatha Patla Satish Shetty. It comprises ₹50,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation.

Yaksha Siri

The academy gave away its annual Yaksha Siri award for 2022 which comprises ₹25,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation to 10 persons. They are Kolyaru Raju Shetty, Krishna Ganiga, Krishna G. Bedkani, Shubhananda Shetty, Balakrishna Nayak, Kavale Ganapathi Bhagawatha, S.P. Appayya, D. Bheemaiah, Kolluru Kogga Acharya and Ajith Kumar Jain.

Endowment award

The Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award which includes ₹25,000 in cash, a certificate and a citation, was presented to Hukkalamakki Kamalakara Hegde.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony at Kamalashile, chairman of the academy G.L. Hegde said that the academy presented the endowment award for the first time. The family members of the founders of erstwhile Karki Yakshagana Mela had instituted an endowment fund for ₹5 lakh with the academy for presenting this award in memory of Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara.

Book award

The academy presented the book award for 2021 for three books. They are “Yakshagana Prasanga Samputa” by Polali Nityananda Karantha, “Yakshagana Nakshatragalu” by L.S. Shastri and “Yakshagana Leelavali” by Vidyarashmi Pelattadka.

The award includes ₹25,000 in purse, a citation and a certificate.